Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss first half of Champions Trophy
What's the story
Jasprit Bumrah, India's premier pacer across formats, is likely to miss the group stage of the upcoming 2025 ICC Champions Trophy owing to a back injury.
The issue emerged during India's fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney earlier this month.
Bumrah has been instructed to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru, for close monitoring of his recovery process.
However, fresh reports suggest that his back remains swolen.
Squad selection
Fitness status updated to national selectors
The national selectors were briefed about Bumrah's fitness status in a meeting in Mumbai on Saturday.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked for an extension from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to announce squads for the Champions Trophy.
The selectors now have the option of including Bumrah in the main squad or listing him among reserve players.
Recovery timeline
Full recovery expected by March
However, a BCCI source has said that Bumrah will only be fully fit by the first week of March.
The source said, "He (Bumrah) will be going to NCA for his rehabilitation. The initial report says he doesn't have a fracture but has swelling on his back."
It will be interesting to see if Bumrah plays India's final group-stage match against New Zealand on March 2.
Injury history
Bumrah's back issues and workload management
Despite being the standout bowler, Bumrah opted against bowling in Sydney (second innings) owing to his injury.
The Indian pacer has a history of back problems. He missed nearly a year of cricket between September 2022 and August 2023 after undergoing surgery.
The Indian team management has been careful about his workload ever since. He was rested for a Test against England and New Zealand each, last year.