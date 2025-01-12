What's the story

Jasprit Bumrah, India's premier pacer across formats, is likely to miss the group stage of the upcoming 2025 ICC Champions Trophy owing to a back injury.

The issue emerged during India's fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney earlier this month.

Bumrah has been instructed to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru, for close monitoring of his recovery process.

However, fresh reports suggest that his back remains swolen.