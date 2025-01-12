What's the story

New Zealand have announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which includes pacers Ben Sears and Will O'Rourke and all-rounder Nathan Smith.

Although Sears hasn't played an ODI yet, he is no stranger to international cricket, having featured in the other two formats.

He recently made a comeback from a knee injury that had kept him off the field for most of last year.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner will continue to lead the Kiwis.