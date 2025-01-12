Mitchell Santner set to lead New Zealand in Champions Trophy
What's the story
New Zealand have announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which includes pacers Ben Sears and Will O'Rourke and all-rounder Nathan Smith.
Although Sears hasn't played an ODI yet, he is no stranger to international cricket, having featured in the other two formats.
He recently made a comeback from a knee injury that had kept him off the field for most of last year.
Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner will continue to lead the Kiwis.
Player profiles
NZ include Sears, O'Rourke, and Smith
Sears, who was picked as a traveling reserve for last year's ICC T20 World Cup, recently featured in the Super Smash. He is yet to make his ODI debut.
Meanwhile, O'Rourke has made a name for himself with especially strong performances in Tests.
Smith is expected to bolster the lower order with his batting prowess and energetic seam-bowling.
Team composition
Experienced players bolster NZ
The team also features seasoned players such as Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson.
The spin department has been bolstered by the inclusion of all-rounder Michael Bracewell, who will join Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, and skipper Santner in the squad.
This will be Santner's first ICC tournament as the captain of NZ.
The batting line-up has big tournament experience with the likes of Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, and Devon Conway.
Coach's perspective
Challenges, preparation for Champions Trophy
Head coach Gary Stead admitted it was difficult to pick the squad with so many quality players.
He was confident that the selected team would do well in Pakistan and UAE conditions.
Stead stressed on the need to hit the ground running in this unique tournament format and said their preparation in the pre-leading Tri Series would be key.
Tournament details
A look at New Zealand's schedule
New Zealand have been placed alongside hosts Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh for the tournament. They will start their campaign against Pakistan in Karachi on February 19.
The same squad will also play an ODI tri-series in the host country ahead of the Champions Trophy, with South Africa being the third team.
New Zealand will feature in a warm-up fixture against Afghanistan on February 16.
Information
NZ squad for Champions Trophy
Squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, and Will Young.