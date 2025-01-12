Shakib Al Hasan's bowling suspension continues after second failed test
What's the story
In yet another setback for the Bangladesh cricket team, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has failed a second test of his bowling action.
The independent re-evaluation was conducted at the Sri Ramachandra Centre for Sports Science in Chennai last month.
This comes after his initial suspension from bowling in top-tier domestic and international cricket due to concerns over his action.
Here are further details.
Official statement
BCB confirms Shakib's suspension
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed Shakib's suspension will continue.
"Consequently, the player's existing suspension from bowling in international cricket following the initial independent assessment at the testing center of Loughborough University in the UK, also remains in place," BCB stated.
However, they clarified that despite not being able to bowl, Shakib remains eligible to play as a batter across domestic and international formats.
Initial suspension
Test failure and its implications
Shakib's first test failure came at the UK's Loughborough University last year, after reports of a suspect bowling action during an English county match in September.
He was then suspended by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which was later recognized and enforced by the International Cricket Council in international cricket, and all national federations in their respective domestic competitions.
Squad uncertainty
Suspension could impact Bangladesh's Champions Trophy squad
The current suspension could impact Bangladesh's squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in February-March.
Shakib has been missing from the international cricket circuit since the two-match Test tour of India in September-October last year.
Following the tour, he couldn't return to Bangladesh due to student protests. Shakib had been a member of parliament in the Awami League government, which was ousted on August 5 in the wake of a student-led revolution in Bangladesh.
Retirement
Shakib has already retired from T20Is
Shakib has already retired from T20Is, having played his last for Bangladesh in the 2024 Men's ICC T20 World Cup. However, he did express a desire to continue playing the 50-over format till the Champions Trophy.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Salahuddin, a coach who has worked with Shakib in the past, recently revealed that he has been giving tips to Shakib over video calls to help rectify his bowling action issues.