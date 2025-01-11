Real Madrid and Barcelona clash in Spanish Super Cup final
What's the story
Real Madrid will take on arch-rivals Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.
The El Clasico will be played at King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is confident that his team will avenge the defeat they suffered against Barcelona earlier this season.
He stressed on the fact that his players shouldn't repeat past mistakes in this important match.
Here's more.
Strategy
Ancelotti reflects on previous defeat, stresses balance
Ancelotti looked back at the last game when Barcelona crushed Real Madrid 4-0 in La Liga on October 27.
Despite the defeat, a slump ahead of the winter break saw Real Madrid overtake Barcelona at the top of the table.
Ancelotti noted his side started well but struggled in the second half of that match.
He emphasized the importance of balance and collective work - defending in the final against Barcelona.
Team performance
Real Madrid's performance and player dynamics
Real Madrid, who cruised to a 3-0 win over Mallorca in their semi-final match this week, are still looking for the right balance between attack and defense.
The problem has been more pronounced since the signing of French superstar Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain last year.
Ancelotti admitted that individual quality has often taken precedence over team balance in recent clashes against Barcelona.
Coach's perspective
Ancelotti's worst memory and optimism for upcoming match
Despite a successful 2024 where Madrid won La Liga and the Champions League, Ancelotti admitted that his worst memory was the defeat by Barcelona.
However, he remains optimistic about the upcoming match. "We're close to another trophy, we're thinking positively," said Ancelotti in a press conference.
He also praised his team's improvement this season and expressed confidence in their ability to continue moving forward regardless of the outcome of today's final against Barcelona.
Player inclusion
Barcelona's Olmo gets clearance to play in final
In a major boost for Barcelona, midfielder Dani Olmo has received a temporary license from Spain's National Sports Council (CSD) to play in today's final.
Ancelotti praised Olmo's talent and said, "Olmo will play and we have to minimize his quality."
The decision comes after Olmo missed the Catalan club's 2-0 semi-final win over Athletic Bilbao due to late clearance.
Coach's view
Flick's strategy and aspirations for Barcelona
Barcelona's coach Hansi Flick hinted Olmo may not start the match after Gavi's brilliant semifinal against Athletic Bilbao.
"Gavi had a great performance against Athletic, he's got confidence... I think he is going to play," said Flick.
The Super Cup gives Flick his first opportunity at silverware since joining Barcelona.
He said a victory would give the team a huge confidence boost for the rest of the season.
Information
20th Spanish Super Cup final for Real
Real have reached their 20th Spanish Super Cup final. They have won the trophy 13 times in addition to being six time semi-finalists. Earlier, Barcelona reached their 27th final in this tourney. They have won the trophy 14 times (12 times runners-up).
