Real Madrid have booked their place in the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona, the first El Clasico of 2025.

They achieved the feat with a convincing 3-0 win over Mallorca. Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, and an own goal by Martin Valjent helped them in the same.

Los Blancos dominated the scenes and won comfortably in what was a solid 2nd half.

