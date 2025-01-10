Real Madrid secure spot in Spanish Super Cup final
Real Madrid have booked their place in the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona, the first El Clasico of 2025.
They achieved the feat with a convincing 3-0 win over Mallorca. Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, and an own goal by Martin Valjent helped them in the same.
Los Blancos dominated the scenes and won comfortably in what was a solid 2nd half.
Here's more.
1st half
A goalless first half on offer
The semi-final match started with Real Madrid going all out in the first 10 minutes. Lucas Vazquez and Rodrygo troubled Mallorca's goalkeeper Dominik Greif a lot.
Although they dominated the first half, it was Mallorca who got two prime chances to score through Cyle Larin, but both were missed.
Things remained goalless in the first half.
Game changer
Bellingham breaks deadlock in 2nd half
The second half of the match witnessed a major turn.
Mallorca's Daniel Rodriguez squandered a golden opportunity just after the restart, and soon after, Aurelien Tchouameni was forced to be substituted due to a head injury.
This substitution opened the gates for young talent Raul Asencio.
The deadlock was finally broken by Bellingham in the 63rd minute with a skillful shot that went past Greif and a few defenders on the line.
Final moments
Real Madrid seal victory with 2 late goals
As the match approached its conclusion, Carlo Ancelotti's side kept control and possession.
Rodrygo and Kylian Mbappe had chances to double the lead but were denied by Mallorca's goalkeeper.
The win was wrapped up for Real Madrid with two more goals in added time - an own goal from Mallorca defender Valjent and a smart finish from Rodrygo.
Not a classic display but enough for Los Blancos to book a spot in the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona.
Information
Here are the match stats
Real clocked 28 shots with 11 of them on target. Mallorca had 8 shots with none of them on target. Real dominated ball possession (65%) and owned a 90% pass accuracy from 544 passes.
Do you know?
20th Spanish Super Cup final for Real
This is Real's 20th Spanish Super Cup final. They have won the trophy 13 times in addition to being six time semi-finalists. They face Barca, who reached their 27th final in this tourney.
Bellingham
Key numbers of Bellingham and Rodrygo
Bellingham scored his 9th goal for Real in all competitions this season. He featured in hisn 24th game. Overall, he has 32 goals for Los Blancos in 66 appearances.
Making his 239th match for Real, Rodrygo scored his 61st goal. He has 7 goals from 23 matches this season across competitions.
Do you know?
A unique record for Real
As per Opta, no La Liga side has had more shots without scoring at half-time than Real Madrid vs Mallorca in a game in any competition this season (15 as Rayo vs Las Palmas in La Liga & Las Palmas vs Europa in the Cup).