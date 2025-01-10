What's the story

Talented Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has renewed his contract with the club. The new deal keeps him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2030.

The development comes as Diallo's previous contract was set to expire this summer.

Since joining Manchester United from Atalanta in 2021, Diallo has made a mark on the team with his performance.

He had an injury-prone season in 2023-24. However, this season, he has been the side's best performer.