Amad Diallo extends contract with Manchester United until 2030
Talented Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has renewed his contract with the club. The new deal keeps him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2030.
The development comes as Diallo's previous contract was set to expire this summer.
Since joining Manchester United from Atalanta in 2021, Diallo has made a mark on the team with his performance.
He had an injury-prone season in 2023-24. However, this season, he has been the side's best performer.
Career progress
Diallo's performance and future ambitions at Manchester United
Diallo has already shown his worth on the field with 50 appearances and nine goals for Manchester United. His time includes loan spells at Rangers and Sunderland.
This season alone, he has scored six goals, provided seven assists, and bagged the club's Player of the Month award twice.
Diallo had expressed his ambitions saying, "I have huge ambitions in the game and I want to achieve history at Manchester United."
Player impact
Diallo's influence and future prospects at Manchester United
Under Ruben Amorim's leadership since November, Diallo has become one of United's most influential players.
He has scored three times in his last six games, including an equalizer in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Liverpool.
"I'm really proud to have signed this new contract," Diallo said on the club website, adding that he is ready to give everything to help the team and make supporters proud again.
Club endorsement
Manchester United's technical director praises Diallo
Manchester United's technical director Jason Wilcox has hailed Diallo as a great asset for the club.
"Everyone is delighted with Amad's development - his quality on the ball, versatility and determination makes him a key part of the future of Manchester United," Wilcox said.
He added that "the best years of his career are ahead of him and we all look forward to helping Amad to reach his immense potential and achieve success at the club in the coming seasons."
