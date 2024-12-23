Summarize Simplifying... In short Liverpool dominated Tottenham in a thrilling 6-3 Premier League match, with Luis Diaz scoring twice.

Mohamed Salah made history by surpassing Billy Liddell's record of 228 goals for Liverpool, securing his place as the club's fourth highest all-time scorer.

Liverpool tame Tottenham 6-3, extend Premier League lead: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha Dec 23, 2024

What's the story Liverpool FC have cemented their spot at the top of the Premier League after a commanding win over Tottenham Hotspur in matchweek 17. The match, played at Spurs's home ground, saw Arne Slot's side capitalize on every weakness in an injury-riddled Spurs side. The win saw Liverpool go four points clear at the top of England's top-flight league. Notably, the Reds have played a game less and this means significant advantage. Here are the key details and stats.

Early dominance

Diaz and Mac Allister secure early lead for Liverpool

The match started with a few chances for Liverpool, before Luis Diaz scored the opener in the 23rd minute. Trent Alexander-Arnold provided the assist. Alexis Mac Allister doubled their lead with another header just 13 minutes later. Although James Maddison tried to ignite a comeback for Spurs with his eighth goal of the season, Liverpool kept the game under their control.

Record breaker

Salah breaks record as Liverpool extends lead

Mohamed Salah assisted Dominik Szoboszlai for an easy finish in first-half stoppage time, extending Liverpool's lead further. Salah leveled Billy Liddell's record of 228 goals for Liverpool in the 54th minute when he scored from close range. He then broke the record to take fourth place in the club's all-time list of scorers with his second goal of the match, assisted by Szoboszlai.

Final blow

Liverpool seals victory with Diaz's 2nd goal

Despite a Dejan Kulusevski goal and another threat from Dominic Solanke, Liverpool remained unshaken. Solanke assisted Kulusevski whereas Brennan Johnson aided Solanke for Spurs' third goal scored in the 83rd minute. The match ended with Diaz scoring his second just two minutes after Solanke scored and Liverpool's sixth goal, sealing their victory over Tottenham.