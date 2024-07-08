In brief Simplifying... In brief Toni Kroos, after a successful stint with Real Madrid, showcased his skills at Euro 2024, playing all five matches for Germany.

How did Toni Kroos fare at Euro 2024? Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:28 pm Jul 08, 2024

What's the story German midfielder Toni Kroos bid farewell from professional football as he retired aged 34. Kroos signed off on a rather sad note as Germany were beaten by Spain in the quarter-finals at the 2024 UEFA European Championship. Germany lost 2-1 as Spain scored in the 119th minute after the match went to extra-time. However, Kroos had a strong show. We decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Kroos was on a high following Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League wins. Notably, Kroos had a dream campaign for Los Blancos, who won three trophies. Kroos left club football on a high after winning it all with Bayern Munich and Real. For Germany, the European Championship is one trophy that eluded the maestro. He won one major tournament (FIFA World Cup 2014).

Kroos earned 114 caps for Germany

Kroos, who made his international debut in 2010, finished with 114 appearances. It's the seventh-highest caps for a German player. During his career, he scored 17 goals and made 10-plus assists.

Kroos completed 487 out of 514 passes at Euro 2024

Kroos played all five matches for Germany at Euro 2024. As per Squawka comparison matrix (data by Opta), Kroos attempted 514 passes, completing 487. His pass accuracy was a staggering 94.75%. He completed 317 passes in the opposition half in addition to completing five lay-offs. Kroos created 15 chances and managed two touches in the opposition box.

More key numbers of Kroos at Euro 2024

Kroos made nine tackles, five clearances and seven interceptions. He won 15 ground duels and one aerial duel. Kroos won six fouls against him.