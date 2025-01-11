What's the story

Sanju Samson has been picked over Rishabh Pant for India's upcoming T20I series against England.

The five-member national selection committee took the decision.

Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the side while Mohammed Shami returns to international cricket after a long injury layoff.

Axar Patel has been named vice-captain for the series.

