Liverpool trounce Accrington Stanley 4-0 in FA Cup 3rd round
What's the story
Liverpool cruised to a comfortable 4-0 win over League Two side Accrington Stanley to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup.
The game saw Trent Alexander-Arnold's brilliant display as he scored a stunning goal.
This win was especially important for Liverpool after going winless in the last two games in the past six days.
Here are the details.
First-half dominance
Alexander-Arnold's goal seals 1st-half lead for Liverpool
Alexander-Arnold, who returned to action after missing the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg defeat to Tottenham, scored a stunning goal just before half-time.
His shot curled into the top corner, doubling Liverpool's lead to 2-0.
Earlier, Diogo Jota had put Liverpool ahead on the counterattack as Accrington were starting to find their rhythm in the game.
Young talent
Liverpool's youthful team shines despite Salah's absence
The win was all the more impressive as Mohamed Salah was rested for the day by manager Arne Slot.
The youthfulness of the side was highlighted by 16-year-old Rio Nguhoma, who became Liverpool's second youngest ever player after being handed a start.
Even as Accrington tried to get back into the game with Josh Woods's long-range shot hitting the bar and Donald Love missing a close-range header, Liverpool continued to dominate.
Match clincher
Danns and Chiesa secure victory for Liverpool
Liverpool made it 3-0 with less than 15 minutes to go.
Substitute striker Jayden Danns won the ball and set up Federico Chiesa, who was denied by Accrington goalkeeper Billy Crellin thrice in the second half. But the rebound fell back to Danns who scored with ease.
Chiesa finally found the net on the stroke of stoppage-time, sealing a comfortable win for Liverpool.
Do you know?
A unique record for Alexander-Arnold
As per Opta, of players to have scored 5+ goals for Liverpool in all competitions in the Premier League era (since 1992-93), Alexander-Arnold has scored the highest share from outside the box (76% - 16/21).
Duo
Key numbers of Alexander-Arnold and Jota
Darwin Nunez set up Jota for the opener in the 21st minute. In 163 matches for the Reds in all competitions, Jota has raced to 63 goals.
This season, he has scored 7 times in 18 matches.
In 336 appearances for Liverpool, right-back Alexander-Arnold has scored 21 times. This was his 2nd goal in 2024/25.
Information
Here are the match stats
The Reds has nine shots on target from 22 attempts. The visitors had 8 attempts with one shot on target. Liverpool owned 79% ball possession with an 89% pass accuracy from 699 passes.