Pakistan announce revamped squad for West Indies Test series
What's the story
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a drastically changed 15-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series at home against West Indies.
The announcement comes after Pakistan's 0-2 defeat in their last Test series against South Africa.
The new squad sees seven changes, with opening batter Imam-ul-Haq returning after his last appearance during the tour to Australia.
Here's more.
Squad changes
Injured and out-of-form players replaced in Pakistan's squad
Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Huraira have been picked as replacements for injured Saim Ayub and out-of-form Abdullah Shafique.
The spin department also witnessed changes with off-spinner Sajid Khan and mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed being recalled.
They will join left-arm spinner Noman Ali to form a lethal spin attack.
Team adjustments
Pace bowlers rested, new faces in Pakistan's squad
To manage the workload of the pace quartet of Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza, and Naseem Shah, the PCB has decided to rest them.
Khurram Shahzad has been retained in their place while Mohammad Ali has been recalled.
Uncapped batter Kashif Ali has also earned his first call-up to the national side.
Squad update
Wicketkeeper replaced, Shaheen Afridi still absent
Wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah, who suffered a right-hand webbing injury during the Cape Town Test, has been replaced by former Pakistan U19 captain Rohail Nazir.
However, fast bowler Shaheen Afridi continues to miss out on the Test team after being rested midway through the series against England.
The two-match Test series will kick off on January 17 with both the matches to be played in Multan.
Information
Pakistan squad for WI series
Pakistan squad for Test series vs West Indies: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper/batter), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper/batter), Sajid Khan, and Salman Ali Agha.
