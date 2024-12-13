ICC approves hybrid model for 2025 Champions Trophy
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved a hybrid model for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. As per a report in India Today, the decision comes after an agreement between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The tournament will be co-hosted by Pakistan and the UAE, with matches involving India scheduled to be held in Dubai.
No compensation for PCB, but gains hosting rights
The PCB won't get any financial compensation for not hosting India matches. However, they have got the rights to host an ICC women's tournament after 2027. The deal has been welcomed by all stakeholders and solves both logistical and geopolitical issues. The Emirates Cricket Board is keeping a close eye on the situation, with Dubai almost certain to host India's matches.
PCB and BCCI agree on 2026 T20 World Cup arrangements
Apart from the 2025 Champions Trophy, the PCB and BCCI have also reached an agreement on the 2026 T20 World Cup. Pakistan will not travel to India for their league-stage match against India, which will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka, instead. This decision is part of the larger deal between both cricket boards.
Champions Trophy to retain 50-over format
The 2025 Champions Trophy will be held from February 19 to March 9, featuring eight teams in two groups. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals and final. Dismissing rumors of changing the tournament format to T20I, a source said that such a change would be a significant setback and could impact player participation.