The ICC has approved a hybrid model for the 2025 Champions Trophy, with the PCB and BCCI agreeing on arrangements for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The Champions Trophy will retain its 50-over format, featuring eight teams in two groups, and will run from February 19 to March 9.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will not travel to India for their league-stage match, which will instead be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The tournament will be co-hosted by Pakistan and the UAE (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

ICC approves hybrid model for 2025 Champions Trophy

By Rajdeep Saha 07:56 pm Dec 13, 202407:56 pm

What's the story The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved a hybrid model for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. As per a report in India Today, the decision comes after an agreement between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The tournament will be co-hosted by Pakistan and the UAE, with matches involving India scheduled to be held in Dubai.

Agreement details

No compensation for PCB, but gains hosting rights

The PCB won't get any financial compensation for not hosting India matches. However, they have got the rights to host an ICC women's tournament after 2027. The deal has been welcomed by all stakeholders and solves both logistical and geopolitical issues. The Emirates Cricket Board is keeping a close eye on the situation, with Dubai almost certain to host India's matches.

Future plans

PCB and BCCI agree on 2026 T20 World Cup arrangements

Apart from the 2025 Champions Trophy, the PCB and BCCI have also reached an agreement on the 2026 T20 World Cup. Pakistan will not travel to India for their league-stage match against India, which will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka, instead. This decision is part of the larger deal between both cricket boards.

Tournament format

Champions Trophy to retain 50-over format

The 2025 Champions Trophy will be held from February 19 to March 9, featuring eight teams in two groups. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals and final. Dismissing rumors of changing the tournament format to T20I, a source said that such a change would be a significant setback and could impact player participation.