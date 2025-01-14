Kapil Dev weighs in on Kohli, Rohit's retirement speculations
What's the story
Cricket legend Kapil Dev has joined the debate over the performances of Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
The duo has been under the scanner due to their lackluster performances.
However, the former Indian captain stressed that one shouldn't speculate retirements of such prominent players.
He was speaking at an event of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), where he is the president.
Selector's choice
Dev urges respect for selectors' decisions
Dev also spoke on the recent omission of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant from the T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against England.
He requested respect for the selectors' decisions.
"How can I comment on the judgment of others? I think the selectors would have thought about it," he said, when asked if it was right to drop these two players.
Retirement speculation
Dev supports Kohli, Rohit's amid retirement talks
In wake of Kohli and Rohit's dismal show in Australia, there has been talk about their retirement.
However, Dev feels that the decision should be left to the players.
He said, "They are very big players. Let's hope when they think it's the right time to play, when they think it's not, they will call it off."
Performance review
BCCI assesses Kohli, Rohit's contributions ahead of Champions Trophy
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently held a special meeting in Mumbai to discuss India's future strategies.
Led by President Roger Binny, the meeting reportedly evaluated the contributions of Kohli and Rohit.
The assessment comes ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, with selectors keeping a close eye on their performances and expecting more impactful contributions from them in the upcoming tournaments.