Naomi Osaka withdraws from Australian Open due to abdominal injury
What's the story
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open on Friday with an abdominal injury.
It is the same problem that forced her to retire from the final in Auckland in less than two weeks ago.
The injury was evident during her Australian Open third-round match against Belinda Bencic, when she exhibited signs of discomfort and reduced service motion.
Match withdrawal
Osaka's struggle ends promising Australian Open run
Osaka's pain was visible as she failed to keep her service motion intact during the first set of her match against Bencic.
Despite leading 6-5, she summoned medical assistance and ultimately chose to retire after losing an opening tiebreak 7-6 (3).
This was an unfortunate end to what had been a promising run in the tournament for the two-time Melbourne title holder.
Emotional response
Bencic expresses sympathy for Osaka's situation
Bencic, who faced Osaka for the first time since their 2022 Miami Open semifinals clash, sympathized with her in an on-court interview.
"At this moment, I just feel for Naomi. I saw her struggling a little bit in the end of the set," she said. "Obviously it's not the way you would like that match to end."
Despite this, Osaka will re-enter the Top 50.
Tournament progress
Bencic advances to fourth round
Bencic's win against Osaka is her first major tournament since she gave birth to her daughter Bella in April.
The win also matches her previous-best performance at the Australian Open, where she reached the Round of 16 in 2016 and 2023.
She now awaits an exciting fourth-round match against either world number three Coco Gauff or number 30 Leylah Fernandez.