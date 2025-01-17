Harbhajan Singh compares current Indian team's situation to Chappell era
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has compared the current Indian cricket team to the dark days of Greg Chappell's reign.
He was worried about the multiple leaks coming out of the team, indicating that the dressing room isn't united.
This comes as the media has been abuzz with stories of internal rifts during India's tough tour of Australia recently.
Here are further details.
Team discord
Reports of internal divisions and leadership struggles
Media reports have claimed that the Indian team was divided in factions during their Australia tour, with a senior player presenting himself as a possible interim captain if Rohit Sharma was to be sacked.
The rumors gained momentum when Sharma was 'rested' from the final Test match in Sydney.
In an unprecedented move, he addressed a press conference on the second day of the match to announce his self-imposed exclusion.
Management critique
Harbhajan criticizes team management over leaks
After the team returned from Australia, there were talks that BCCI might take strict measures to ensure discipline in the Indian team.
Reacting to these developments, Harbhajan slammed both players and team management for letting so many reports come out in the last few months.
He asked them how they couldn't manage internal disputes without making them public.
Historical parallel
Harbhajan recalls Chappell's controversial tenure
Drawing a comparison with the controversial Greg Chappell's coach tenure (2006-2008) which was marred by internal strife and public leaks, Harbhajan stressed on the need for team chemistry under new head coach Gautam Gambhir, and warned against repeating past mistakes.
"Without chemistry it will not work," he said on his YouTube channel, recalling how blame games led to the dressing room's downfall during Chappell's era.
Board action
BCCI's response to ongoing team issues
In the wake of the ongoing mess, the BCCI has reportedly decided to intervene.
According to sources, a 10-point document has been prepared by the board to steer players toward better conduct and performance.
This is seen as an attempt by the cricketing body to restore order and discipline within the Indian cricket team amid growing concerns about its unity and leadership.