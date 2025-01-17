What's the story

Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz has reached the fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open. This is his second time reaching the stage in four attempts.

He won after a tough match against Nuno Borges, winning 6-2, 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-2 in the third round.

The 21-year-old is on a mission to become the youngest player ever to complete a career Grand Slam in men's singles history.