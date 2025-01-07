Bublik labels retirements of Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray as 'circus'
What's the story
Tennis men's singles world number 33, Alexander Bublik has invited a fresh controversy by slamming the retirement decisions of tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.
The 27-year-old professional, who plays for Kazakhstan on the ATP Tour, called their exits a "circus."
He made these comments during an interview with Russian media outlet Match TV.
Notably, both Murray and Nadal bid adieu to professional tennis last year.
Retirement views
Bublik's perspective on retiring at peak
When asked about his own career plans, Bublik said he would like to retire at his peak. He admitted his legacy would be much smaller than that of Nadal or Murray.
"Yes I would like to retire at the peak," he told Match TV. "Now it goes without saying, I'm not Rafa, my legacy will be much smaller, if you can call it that."
Retirement critique
Bublik labels Nadal and Murray's retirements as 'circus'
Bublik went on to criticize the retirement decisions of Nadal and Murray further.
He said, "What happened with Murray and Rafa is a circus. I can't call it any other way."
He then described their post-retirement appearances as "bald and old," suggesting they were past their prime.
Despite his harsh words, Bublik did admit that Nadal's retirement was handled well.
Post-retirement move
Bublik's reaction to Murray's post-retirement career move
Bublik also took a dig at Murray's decision to join Novak Djokovic's team as his head coach after retirement.
He called it an attempt to cling onto something that no longer exists.
"Sadly no," he said when asked about his feelings toward Murray's farewell. "Now he (Murray) has joined Novak Djokovic's team (as his head coach). These are attempts to cling onto something that no longer exists, to some echoes of the past."
Public response
Bublik's comments spark backlash and support
Bublik's comments have drawn a mixed response from the public.
While some slammed his remarks as disrespectful toward the tennis greats, others agreed that Nadal and Murray may have overstayed their welcome on the tour.
This controversy could also affect crowd reactions when Bublik plays at this month's Australian Open.
Retirements
Murray, Nadal retired in 2024
Murray retired from professional tennis following his appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
A doubles defeat saw his brilliant career come to an end. Notably, injuries limited his growth over the last few years.
Meanwhile, Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion, officially retired after a Davis Cup defeat. He finished with a record 14 French Open honors.