Tennis men's singles world number 33, Alexander Bublik has invited a fresh controversy by slamming the retirement decisions of tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.

The 27-year-old professional, who plays for Kazakhstan on the ATP Tour, called their exits a "circus."

He made these comments during an interview with Russian media outlet Match TV.

Notably, both Murray and Nadal bid adieu to professional tennis last year.