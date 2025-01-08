Will injured Nick Kyrgios feature in Australian Open?
What's the story
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is staring at an uncertain exit at the upcoming Australian Open after suffering a fresh abdominal injury.
The setback comes as he was gearing up for his first Grand Slam since the 2022 US Open.
The news of his potential withdrawal from the Melbourne Park event next week has left fans and fellow players in suspense.
Injury timeline
Kyrgios's injury history and recent comeback
Kyrgios has been struggling with serious injuries (wrist and knee) that required three surgeries, keeping him away from competitive tennis.
He made his official return at the Brisbane International last week, where he played both singles and doubles.
Notably, Kyrgios partnered with Serbian ace Novak Djokovic for doubles.
However, this return is now under threat due to his latest abdominal injury.
Withdrawal announcement
Kyrgios withdraws from exhibition event, hopes for Australian Open
Kyrgios has already announced his withdrawal from an exhibition match against Djokovic scheduled in Melbourne.
Despite this setback, he remains hopeful about participating in the Australian Open.
"Unfortunately won't be able to play my good friend (Djokovic) this Thursday as I've had an ultrasound on my abdominal and have a grade 1 strain," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.
Davis Cup uncertainty
Abdominal injury also threatens Kyrgios's Davis Cup appearance
The abdominal injury not only endangers Kyrgios's Australian Open participation but also raises questions about his participation in the impending Davis Cup tie.
He was surprisingly picked this week to represent Australia against Sweden in Stockholm on January 31. It would be his first Davis Cup appearance in six years.
Post-comeback performance
Kyrgios's performance and physical condition post-comeback
Despite his injuries, Kyrgios showed his class at the Brisbane International last week. However, he and Djokovic were knocked out in a close second-round match.
After the event, Kyrgios had said apart from his injured wrist, his body felt "really good." He said in Brisbane, "My legs and my body felt really good. I felt fit and I'm in great shape."