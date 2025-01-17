What's the story

The grand finale of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 will be played on Saturday, January 18.

The summit clash will see Mayank Agarwal's Karnataka take on Karun Nair-led Vidarbha at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Both teams have been on a roll and would like to go all the way.

Here we look at the match preview and key stats.