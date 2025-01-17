Ranji Trophy: Key Team India regulars to watch out for
What's the story
In light of India's recent Test debacles, the BCCI has now made it compulsory for centrally contracted players to play in domestic tournaments.
The decision comes just ahead of the next round of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25, which will commence on January 23.
The opening games of the second leg will witness several Team India regulars.
Here we look at the key players to watch out for.
#1
Rohit Sharma to play against Jammu and Kashmir
Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has been spotted training with the Mumbai Ranji team.
He is likely to play their match against Jammu and Kashmir on January 23.
Notably, Rohit's recent outing on India's Test tour of Australia was disappointing as he managed just 31 runs across five innings, following which he stepped down from the XI for the final Test in Sydney.
Meanwhile, his last appearance in the Ranji Trophy was way back in 2015.
#2
Will Virat Kohli make Ranji return?
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has been named in Delhi's probable list for the red-ball domestic tournament.
However, it will depend on his availability as he last played a Ranji match back in 2012.
Like Rohit, Kohli also had a hard time in the Australia Test series where his weakness against the balls outside the off-stump was exploited.
Many experts even doubt over his future in Test cricket.
#3
Pant confirms his availability
Rishabh Pant's name was also added to Delhi's probables and he has confirmed his availability for Delhi's next match against Saurashtra.
The game will mark the wicket-keeper's return to the Ranji Trophy after a gap of almost seven years.
Moreover, Pant is also expected to captain Delhi in this game.
Notably, the southpaw struggled for the majority of the Australia tour before smashing a quick-fire half-century in the final game in Sydney.
#4
Eyes will be on Gill
Shubman Gill is expected to represent Punjab in their sixth-round Ranji Trophy fixture against Karnataka in Bengaluru on January 23.
Apart from his appearance in the Duleep Trophy in September 2024, Gill has played just one red-ball domestic game in the last four years.
Gill's bat also failed to do much on the Australia tour as he was even dropped from the XI for the fourth match.
#5
The in-form Jaiswal will be in action
In-form opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has also informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) of his availability for their match against Jammu and Kashmir.
Unlike the aforementioned names, Jaiswal was mighty impressive in the BGT series.
He scored 391 runs from five Tests, including two half-centuries. The youngster also slammed a match-winning ton in the series opener in Perth.