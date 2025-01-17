Australian Open 2025: Alexander Zverev equals Boris Becker's record
What's the story
Second seed Alexander Zverev has beaten Briton Jacob Fearnley in straight sets at the 2025 Australian Open.
The German won 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 at Margaret Court Arena in over two hours to reach the fourth round.
This victory is Zverev's 28th at the Australian Open, putting him just behind Boris Becker for most wins by a German player.
Here are the key stats.
Player admiration
Zverev praises Fearnley's performance in Australian Open
Despite his defeat, Fearnley earned high praise from Zverev. The German described the 23-year-old Briton as an "incredible player."
He praised Fearnley's journey through college and the Challenger series, to where he is now on the big tour.
This was just Fearnley's second Grand Slam. Zverev said he had immense respect for him and predicted a bright future ahead.
Match strategy
Zverev's strategic moves secure victory
Zverev seized control in game six, taking advantage of a double fault by Fearnley in an eight-stroke rally. This move sealed the set for him.
The second set witnessed both players exchanging early breaks until another double fault from Fearnley handed Zverev an unassailable 5-4 lead.
In the final set, despite losing an early break, Zverev quickly regained momentum to pressure Fearnley's service and seal his victory.
Feats
Zverev equals Becker's record
As mentioned, Zverev has won 28 matches at the Australian Open. He now trails only Boris Becker for most wins by a German player.
The German also emulated another record of Becker by reaching the Australian Open fourth round for the sixth time.
Zverev now has 21 Grand Slam fourth-round appearances, the second-mst among German men (Becker: 31).
Career highlights
Who will Zverev face next?
Zverev, who has been consistent throughout the tournament without dropping a set, is looking to better his semi-final performance from last year.
His best Grand Slam performances remain his runner-up finishes at the 2020 US Open and French Open.
After this win, Zverev will meet either Ugo Humbert or Arthur Fils in an all-French showdown for a quarter-final berth at the Australian Open 2025.