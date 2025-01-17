What's the story

Second seed Alexander Zverev has beaten Briton Jacob Fearnley in straight sets at the 2025 Australian Open.

The German won 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 at Margaret Court Arena in over two hours to reach the fourth round.

This victory is Zverev's 28th at the Australian Open, putting him just behind Boris Becker for most wins by a German player.

Here are the key stats.