What's the story

Renowned Australian off-spinner, Nathan Lyon has graciously donated three cricket bats to the National Cricket Inclusion Championships (NCIC).

Among them are the bats signed by Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

Notably, NCIC is a leading body that advocates for disabled cricketers in Australia. Lyon is an ambassador of the body, which shows his commitment toward promoting inclusivity in sports.