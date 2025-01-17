Nathan Lyon donates bats signed by Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah
What's the story
Renowned Australian off-spinner, Nathan Lyon has graciously donated three cricket bats to the National Cricket Inclusion Championships (NCIC).
Among them are the bats signed by Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.
Notably, NCIC is a leading body that advocates for disabled cricketers in Australia. Lyon is an ambassador of the body, which shows his commitment toward promoting inclusivity in sports.
Inclusive message
Lyon's bats carry a special message in braille
Each of the bats donated by Lyon features an inclusive message, "a sport for all," written in Braille at the center. This unique touch highlights his commitment to making cricket an accessible sport for all.
The donation comes ahead of the 2025 NCIC tournament, which will begin on January 19 and end on January 25 at Marchant Park in Brisbane.
Role model
Interaction with intellectually disabled cricketers
Recently, Lyon had a net session with a group of intellectually disabled cricketers.
He said he believes role models can inspire youngsters to take up cricket, which is a sport for all.
"These guys are representing South Australia up in Brisbane, so in my eyes, they are playing state cricket and hopefully they can put their hands up for international selection," he said.
Mission statement
Cricket Australia's mission: A sport for all
Joel Morrison, General Manager of Events and Operations at Cricket Australia, hailed the NCIC as a landmark event showcasing the best Australian cricketers with disabilities.
He stressed Cricket Australia's vision to be "a sport for all."
Morrison also noted his excitement for the 2025 tournament, which will include a week of blind and low-vision women's games, following last year's successful exhibition matches.