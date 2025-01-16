Jasprit Bumrah dismisses rumors about his health post-Australia tour
What's the story
India's leading fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed rumors doing the rounds about his health after he was injured during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney.
The speculation stemmed from the ambiguity over his participation in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is set to begin on February 19.
Several media outlets have been reporting on Bumrah's fitness status with conflicting information.
Rumor rebuttal
Bumrah refutes claims of advised bed rest
Recently, Bumrah debunked a claim by an unnamed page which said he had been advised to take bed rest.
Reacting to the report, the cricketer humorously wrote on his social media account, "I know fake news is easy to spread but this made me laugh. Sources unreliable."
With this, Bumrah dismissed the rumor and questioned its credibility.
Twitter Post
Here is Bumrah's post!
I know fake news is easy to spread but this made me laugh 😂. Sources unreliable 😂 https://t.co/nEizLdES2h— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) January 15, 2025
Performance and uncertainty
Bumrah's performance and injury raise questions about tournament participation
Despite India's series loss to Australia, Bumrah was named the ICC Player of the Month for December owing to his phenomenal bowling.
He took 32 wickets from nine innings at an average of 13.06, including three five-wicket hauls.
However, his injury has raised doubts over his availability for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
Recovery assessment
BCCI directs Bumrah to National Cricket Academy
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked Bumrah to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.
His inclusion in the provisional Champions Trophy squad will be based on how he progresses at the NCA, sources said.
The Times of India reported that Bumrah is expected at BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru next week, but no date has been fixed yet.
Return timeline
Bumrah's return to cricket remains uncertain
Bumrah, who is battling back swelling due to his injury, isn't likely to be rushed back into action.
The ambiguity over how his diagnosis will be dealt with indicates that his return could take longer than expected.
This uncertainty comes as Indian cricketers have a busy schedule with upcoming series against England, the Champions Trophy, the IPL, and a Test series in England.