What's the story

KL Rahul and Sanju Samson are said to be out of the race for the wicket-keeper's slot in India's Champions Trophy squad, as per PTI.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking at Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel as possible contenders for the position.

This comes after Samson chose to miss the preparatory camp for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, leading to his omission from Kerala's team.