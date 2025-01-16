Champions Trophy: Rahul, Samson not considered for wicket-keeper's role
What's the story
KL Rahul and Sanju Samson are said to be out of the race for the wicket-keeper's slot in India's Champions Trophy squad, as per PTI.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking at Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel as possible contenders for the position.
This comes after Samson chose to miss the preparatory camp for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, leading to his omission from Kerala's team.
Selection impact
Samson's absence from domestic cricket impacts selection prospects
Samson was initially named in the probable list for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but was dropped after he failed to attend Kerala's training camp.
His last 50-over game was during India's tour of South Africa in December 2023.
The BCCI has a strict policy against national players missing domestic matches without valid injury reasons, which could further jeopardize Samson's chances for the Champions Trophy.
Role reassessment
Rahul's role as specialist keeper in ODIs under scrutiny
The debate over the second wicket-keeper's slot has gained momentum with reports indicating that KL Rahul is no longer in the fray for this specialist position in ODIs.
Despite his immense contribution to the team in the ODI World Cup, it seems highly unlikely that he will remain a wicket-keeper in white-ball cricket.
This leaves Pant and Jurel as contenders for the CT squad.
Rising contender
Jurel emerges as potential candidate for wicket-keeper's role
While Pant remains the first choice for the wicket-keeper's position, Jurel is quickly becoming a serious contender.
He has been added to the T20 squad against England as Samson's backup.
His inclusion in the format shows that the selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, is eager to include him in their white-ball plans.
Pant and Jurel could be India's first-choice in Tests and ODIs going forward.
Squad announcement
BCCI to announce Champions Trophy squad on January 19
The selection committee will meet on January 19, after the Vijay Hazare Trophy final, to finalize the 15-member provisional squad for the Champions Trophy.
India and Pakistan are the only teams yet to announce their squads for the tournament.
While most experts supported Rahul to continue as a wicket-keeper from the 2023 ODI World Cup, it now seems Jurel has emerged as a strong contender for the role.