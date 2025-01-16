BCCI considers reinstating Kohli-era fitness rules amid team's poor performance
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering reverting to the fitness rules that existed during Virat Kohli's captaincy, Times of India reported.
The move comes after Team India's lackluster performance on the international stage since Gautam Gambhir assumed the role of head coach.
The board had relaxed the mandatory yo-yo fitness test owing to players' heavy workload and frequent travel.
Fitness focus
BCCI's medical team to refocus on fitness criteria
The BCCI's medical team has been asked to focus on fitness criteria for selection, instead of just focusing on preventing injuries due to the hectic schedule.
The last administration had done away with the yo-yo test mandate in a bid to reduce injuries. However, that may soon change.
A source told TOI that "the board had gone lenient on the players since they are mostly on the road."
Family restrictions
BCCI to limit family visits during overseas tours
Along with fitness rule changes, the BCCI is also mulling to restrict the stay of family members and wives of players, especially during overseas tours.
The board feels that having families around can distract players and affect their performance.
A new rule making it mandatory for all players to travel with the team at all times has been introduced by the BCCI, to address concerns of some players opting to travel separately in recent years.
New directives
BCCI introduces new rules on luggage and travel
The BCCI has also introduced a rule which makes players responsible for any excess luggage beyond 150kg. This includes their personal items and kit bags and team kit.
The directive also said that the team's allocated spaces in stadiums, hotels, and team busses won't be made available to Gautam Gambhir's manager.
These changes have sent fans of Indian cricket team and pundits alike into a frenzy.