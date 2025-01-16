What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering reverting to the fitness rules that existed during Virat Kohli's captaincy, Times of India reported.

The move comes after Team India's lackluster performance on the international stage since Gautam Gambhir assumed the role of head coach.

The board had relaxed the mandatory yo-yo fitness test owing to players' heavy workload and frequent travel.