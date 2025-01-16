Fakhar Zaman expresses disappointment over not playing in India
What's the story
Pakistan's top cricketer, Fakhar Zaman, has expressed his regret over the recent agreement between India and Pakistan.
The pact states both nations will play their matches at neutral venues during tournaments hosted by each other.
Meaning, they won't be competing in each other's countries, even during multinational tournaments like the Asia Cup or any other ICC event.
Nostalgic reminiscence
Zaman shares fond memories of playing in India
Speaking to Sports Tak, Zaman expressed that he will miss playing in India in future ICC events.
He reminisced about the warm reception they got when they visited for the ODI World Cup 2023.
"We were delighted with the kind of support and hospitality we got there," he said.
The locals gave us a warm welcome when we went to Hyderabad for the first time, they all showered their love on us."
Anticipation
Zaman looks forward to Champions Trophy in Dubai
Despite his disappointment, Zaman expressed excitement about the upcoming Champions Trophy match against India in Dubai.
"If India had come to Pakistan, we would've given them an even grander welcome and hospitality but they are not coming," he said.
He further added it's fine and they're excited to play against them in Dubai.
This sentiment reflects a positive outlook toward future competitions despite the recent agreement's implications.
Historical context
Bilateral cricketing relations between India and Pakistan
India and Pakistan haven't played bilateral cricket since 2012-13, when Pakistan last toured India for the ODI and T20I series.
Meanwhile, India's last tour to Pakistan was during the Asia Cup 2008.
The two boards agreed not to play in each other's countries during a recent meeting with the ICC (International Cricket Council).