What's the story

South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the upcoming Champions Trophy and the rest of the SA20, due to a back injury.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed the news on Wednesday.

Nortje's injury was revealed after he underwent scans on Monday afternoon.

Unfortunately, his recovery period won't allow him to feature in the Champions Trophy where South Africa face Afghanistan in their opening match in Karachi on February 21.