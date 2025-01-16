Injured Anrich Nortje ruled out of Champions Trophy: Details here
What's the story
South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the upcoming Champions Trophy and the rest of the SA20, due to a back injury.
Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed the news on Wednesday.
Nortje's injury was revealed after he underwent scans on Monday afternoon.
Unfortunately, his recovery period won't allow him to feature in the Champions Trophy where South Africa face Afghanistan in their opening match in Karachi on February 21.
Squad impact
Nortje's absence leaves South Africa without key player
Nortje's exclusion from the Champions Trophy squad comes as a huge blow for South Africa.
His last international cricket appearance was in June last year, and he was last seen on the field on December 2 in the Abu Dhabi T10.
He had opted out of Tests in the 2024/25 season, to prepare his injury-prone body for the more demanding longest format and focus on his franchise career.
Career setbacks
Nortje's injury history and potential replacement
Nortje was picked for South Africa's white-ball series against Pakistan last month but broke his toe from a David Miller yorker while training in the nets.
This isn't the first time he has faced injuries, having missed the 2019 ODI World Cup with a broken thumb and the 2023 tournament with a suspected stress fracture.
CSA said Nortje's replacement for the Champions Trophy will be announced "in due course," with Gerald Coetzee being a likely candidate.
Tournament
Champions Trophy returns after 8-year hiatus
The 2025 Champions Trophy will start on February 19 and will be co-hosted by Pakistan and the UAE.
This will be the tournament's return after an eight-year gap, with the last one being held in 2017.
Pakistan, the current trophy holders, are eyeing to defend their title in this year's competition.
Temba Bavuma would want South Africa to go all the way this time.