Arsenal complete the double over Tottenham in Premier League: Stats
What's the story
Arsenal defeated arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in matchweek 21 of the Premier League 2024/25 season.
The North London derby saw Son Heung-min score the opener in 25th minute.
An own goal from Dominic Solanke (40') and Leandro Trossard's superb left-footed strike (44') saw the hosts complete a turnaround.
Arsenal had chances in the 2nd half.
1st half
Arsenal come from behind to take 2-1 lead
Arsenal dominated the scenes for the first 20 minutes but didn't have clear cut chances.
Son's brilliant strike on the volley saw the ball take a deflection and go in.
Spurs were in resistance mode and kept Arsenal at bay before Solanke's own goal via a Gabriel header leveled things.
Minutes later, Trossard's low drive saw the Gunners take the lead just before half-time.
Information
Match stats from the 1st half
Arsenal had 0.21 expected goals to Spurs' 0.38. The visitors had two shots on target with Arsenal grabbing one. Arsenal had 23 touches in the opposition box with Spurs managing just 4. Arsenal had 64% ball possession.
2nd half
What happened in the 2nd half?
Kai Havertz missed a glorious chance for Arsenal in the 53rd minute anf five minutes later, his header was straight at Antonin Kinsky.
Arsenal grew as the half progressed and looked like the side to get another goal.
Mikel Arteta's men managed the game well thereafter and made sure they grabbed all three points to close the gap on leaders Liverpool.
Information
170 goals for Son in Tottenham colors
Playing his 321st Premier League game, Son has raced to 126 goals. Overall, he owns 170 goals in 434 appearances for Spurs. In the ongoing season, he has scored 8 goals in 26 appearances across competitions.
Opta stats
Arsenal maintain their dominant run against Tottenham in Premier League
Arsenal have won seven of their last 9 Premier League games against Spurs (D1 L1). For the first time since January 1989, Arsenal have won three successive league games against Spurs.
Spurs have won one of their last 32 Premier League away games against Arsenal (D12 L19).
Tottenham have conceded at least once in each of their last 26 away league games against Arsenal.
Information
A look at the points table
Arsenal have 43 points from 21 matches and are four adrift of Liverpool (47), who have played a game less. This was Arsenal's 12th win. Spurs are 13th with 24 points. This was their 11th defeat this season.