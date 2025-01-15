Champions Trophy: PCB sets ticket prices starting at ₹310
What's the story
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has fixed the minimum price of ICC Champions Trophy tickets at 1,000 Pakistani rupees, which is ₹310 in Indian currency.
This was revealed in the cricket board's internal document accessed by PTI.
The document doesn't mention suggested ticket prices for matches in Dubai, selected as a neutral venue for India's matches and perhaps a semi-final and final if the Indian team qualifies.
Pricing details
Ticket pricing for matches in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi
The Pakistan cricket board has kept the lowest ticket price for the General Enclosure at 1,000 Pakistani rupees for all matches across Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.
However, it will increase to 2,000 PKR (₹620) for the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match in Rawalpindi and 2,500 PKR (₹776) for the semi-final.
The board has also kept the VVIP tickets at 12,000 PKR (₹3,726) for all games, but it will increase to 25,000 PKR (₹7,764) for semi-finals.
Premium pricing
Premium enclosure and VIP ticket prices revealed
The premium enclosure tickets have been priced at 3,500 PKR (₹1,086) for Karachi matches, 5,000 PKR (₹1,550) for the Lahore matches, and 7,000 PKR (₹2,170) for Pakistan's match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.
The PCB plans to keep VIP enclosure prices at 7,000 PKR for Karachi and 7,500 PKR for Lahore. The price will increase to 12,500 PKR for the Bangladesh match.
Ticket availability
PCB to release 18,000 tickets for general spectators
The PCB plans to release 18,000 tickets for general spectators.
However, several factors regarding the number of tickets one can buy and the availability are yet to be ascertained.
According to the ICC event rules, the host country sells match tickets and secures gate money earnings as well as revenue from hospitality box sales. This is on top of hosting fees paid by the ICC.
Revenue claim
PCB claims gate money receipts from Dubai matches
The PCB feels it is entitled to retain gate money receipts as well as hospitality box sales for the Dubai games, including the much-anticipated February 23 clash against India.
This is because the ICC has selected Dubai as a neutral venue for India's matches.
The board plans to keep gate money from these matches since operational costs, which includes ground rent, will be paid to the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).