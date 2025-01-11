Dinesh Karthik makes his SA20 debut for Paarl Royals
What's the story
Dinesh Karthik is making his debut for Paarl Royals in the 3rd match of the SA20 2025 season against Sunrisers Eastern Cape on Saturday at Boland Park.
Karthik will play under the captaincy of David Miller. Joe Root too gets a chance to feature for the Royals.
Notably, the Eastern Cape won the toss and elected to bat first.
Teams
Here are the two teams
Paarl Royals (Playing XI): Joe Root, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sam Hain, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Jordan Hermann, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), David Bedingham, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Richard Gleeson, Ottneil Baartman.
Karthik
1st Indian to feature in SA20
Karthik is the first Indian player to feature in the SA20.
The third season of the SA20 is also Karthik's first tournament since he announced his retirement from Indian cricket in June last year.
The retirement helped him confirm his participation in SA20 since only retired Indian players are allowed to play in overseas franchise leagues.
Numbers
Karthik's T20 career in stats
Coming into this match, Karthik has clobbered 7,407 runs from 401 T20 games at 27.13 (50s: 34).
Notably, 686 runs of Karthik have come in 60 T20I matches at 26.38 (50s: 1).
Karthik played 257 matches in the Indian Premier League (KKR, MI, Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat Lions and RCB), scoring a total of 4,842 runs at an average of 26.31.
Twitter Post
DK
DK’s matchday ready. Are you? 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/uDX5pwhFpc— Paarl Royals (@paarlroyals) January 11, 2025