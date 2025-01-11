What's the story

Dinesh Karthik is making his debut for Paarl Royals in the 3rd match of the SA20 2025 season against Sunrisers Eastern Cape on Saturday at Boland Park.

Karthik will play under the captaincy of David Miller. Joe Root too gets a chance to feature for the Royals.

Notably, the Eastern Cape won the toss and elected to bat first.