What's the story

Gael Monfils has written his name in the history books by becoming the oldest man to win a tour-level title.

The 38-year-old Frenchman accomplished the milestone at the ASB Classic in Auckland on Saturday, breaking Ken Rosewall's record from 1977.

Monfils defeated Zizou Bergs 6-3, 6-4 in the ATP 250 hard-court final, winning his first title since the 2023 BNP Paribas Nordic Open.