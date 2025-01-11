Indian Olympian Nishant Dev turns professional boxer, set for debut
Indian boxer Nishant Dev, who recently represented India at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has announced his move to professional boxing.
The 24-year-old will make his debut on January 25 in Las Vegas.
Although he narrowly missed out on a medal at the Paris Olympics, Dev is hopeful for the best as he embarks on this new journey.
Career goals
Dev's aspirations and training for professional boxing
Dev also expressed his excitement about joining Matchroom Boxing and starting his professional career in Las Vegas.
He aspires to become India's first-ever world professional boxing champion, a goal he believes is achievable with the support of the nation.
The two-time National champion is currently being trained by former professional boxer Ronald Simms, whom he credits as part of his strong team.
Transition phase
Dev reflects on his amateur journey
Dev fondly remembers his days as an amateur boxer, emphasizing his Olympic participation and World Championship medal win. But he is now prepared for the next chapter of his career.
His amateur accomplishments include a light-middleweight bronze at the 2023 World Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where he lost to local boxer Aslanbek Shymbergenov, who went on to become champion.
Olympic controversy
Dev's controversial exit from Paris Olympics 2024
Notably, Dev had expressed his displeasure over the judgment of his quarter-final clash at the Paris Olympics 2024.
He lost by a split-decision to Mexico's Marco Verde Alvarez in the 71kg category on August 3, a win short of adding another medal to India's tally.
The decision drew controversy among social media users who alleged India was "robbed" of a medal due to unfair refereeing.