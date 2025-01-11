What's the story

On January 11, 1984, the Denver Nuggets defeated the San Antonio Spurs 163-155 in a record-breaking non-overtime thriller.

This game set the NBA's highest-scoring regular-season mark at the time, showcasing an incredible offensive display.

The matchup remains a milestone in basketball history. Additionally, the game was the highest-scoring non-OT game until November 02, 1990.

Here's more about the game and the 1983-84 season.