#ThisDayThatYear: Denver Nuggets defeat Spurs in then highest-scoring NBA game
On January 11, 1984, the Denver Nuggets defeated the San Antonio Spurs 163-155 in a record-breaking non-overtime thriller.
This game set the NBA's highest-scoring regular-season mark at the time, showcasing an incredible offensive display.
The matchup remains a milestone in basketball history. Additionally, the game was the highest-scoring non-OT game until November 02, 1990.
Here's more about the game and the 1983-84 season.
Game recap
Nuggets beat Spurs in the NBA's highest-scoring non-OT game
On January 11, 1984, the Nuggets edged the Spurs 163-155 in a historic offensive showdown, setting an NBA record for the highest-scoring non-overtime game.
Kiki Vandeweghe led the way with 50 points and four rebounds, shooting 21-of-30, while Alex English contributed 25 points and four assists and steals each.
Notably, the game still remains the second-highest-scoring non-overtime matchup in NBA history.
1983-84 season - Nuggets
Recap of the Nuggets' 1983-84 season
The 1983-84 Nuggets marked their 17th season overall and eighth in the NBA, led by head coach Doug Moe.
Despite finishing with a 38-44 record, placing seventh in the Western Conference, the team delivered memorable moments, including a record-setting non-overtime victory against the Spurs, the highest-scoring game of its kind.
Meanwhile, their playoff run ended in the first round, falling to the Utah Jazz.
Highest-scoring NBA games
List of highest scoring games in the NBA
The NBA's highest-scoring games showcase historic offense.
Leading is the 186-184 Detroit Pistons-Nuggets triple-overtime thriller (1983), followed by the Golden State Warriors' 184-153 win over Denver (1991).
The highest-scoring non-overtime game was the Nuggets' 163-155 victory over the Spurs (1984).
meanwhile, the Warriors' 162-158 win over the Nuggets (1990) and the Spurs' 161-153 triumph over the Milwaukee Bucks (1982) round out the top five.