What's the story

David Moyes has returned to Everton as manager, his second stint with the Premier League club.

The 61-year-old Scottish football coach has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park.

He replaces Sean Dyche, who was sacked on Thursday.

Everton currently sit 16th in the Premier League, one point above the relegation zone after winning just three of 19 matches this season.

Here are further details and Moyes' managerial stats.