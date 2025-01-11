David Moyes returns as Everton manager: Decoding his stats
David Moyes has returned to Everton as manager, his second stint with the Premier League club.
The 61-year-old Scottish football coach has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park.
He replaces Sean Dyche, who was sacked on Thursday.
Everton currently sit 16th in the Premier League, one point above the relegation zone after winning just three of 19 matches this season.
Here are further details and Moyes' managerial stats.
Moyes expresses excitement over Everton return
Moyes said he was excited to return to Everton.
"I enjoyed 11 wonderful and successful years at Everton and didn't hesitate when I was offered the opportunity to rejoin this great club," he said.
He also stressed the need for fans' support in this important season.
Moyes's first spell as Everton manager was from 2002-2013.
Moyes's achievements and challenges post-Everton
After leaving Everton in 2013, Moyes had stints with Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sunderland, and two terms with West Ham.
His last stint with West Ham ended last season when he left the club after leading them to victory in the Europa Conference League in 2023.
Despite being chosen by Sir Alex Ferguson as his successor at Old Trafford, Moyes couldn't complete the 2013-14 season and was dismissed in April 2014.
Moyes's journey in English football and recent honor
After leaving Manchester United, Moyes spent a year with Sociedad in La Liga before returning to English football with Sunderland.
However, the side was relegated from the Premier League in the 2016-17 season.
In December 2019, he returned to West Ham after Manuel Pellegrini's sacking and stayed until the end of the 2023-24 season.
For his contributions to football, Moyes was awarded an OBE in the 2025 New Year Honors.
Moyes managed 518 games in his first Everton stint
In his first stint with the Toffees, Moyes managed 518 games across competitions. He enjoyed 218 wins, 139 draws and 161 defeats with a win percentage of 42.08. He reached the FA Cup final in 2008-09 with Everton.
His managerial career in numbers
Moyes started his managerial career with Preston North End. He managed 234 matches (W112, D60, L62). His win percentage was 47.86.
He won the Football League Second Division in 1999-2000 with Preston.
Moyes was at Everton next before he managed Man United (M51, W27, D9, L15). His win percentage was 52.94.
He managed Real Sociedad in 42 games (W12, D15, L15) and Sunderland thereafter in 43 matches (W8, D7, L28).
His win percentage at these clubs were 28.57 and 18.60.
Moyes was West Ham's manager across two spells
Moyes enjoyed two different spells as West Ham's manager. In his first spell, he had a win percentage of 29.03 (M31, W9, D10, L12). In his second spell, he oversaw 231 matches (W103, D45, L83). His win percentage was 44.59.
697 Premier League games, 10 Manager of the Month awards
Moyes has managed 697 matches in the Premier League. He has claimed 269 wins, 182 draws and suffered 246 defeats. His sides have scored 942 goals and conceded 914. He has won 10 Manager of the Month awards.
“I’m excited to be working with The Friedkin Group and I am looking forward to helping them rebuild the club." 🔵 pic.twitter.com/ukFfjCvAhM— Everton (@Everton) January 11, 2025