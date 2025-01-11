Presenting the fastest batters to accomplish 4,000 WODI runs
What's the story
India's batting talisman Smriti Mandhana scripted history by becoming the third-fastest player to complete 4,000 runs in Women's ODIs.
She accomplished the feat during the first WODI against Ireland on January 10 in Rajkot.
Mandhana became only the second Indian after Mithali Raj to breach this landmark.
Here we look at the fastest batters to accomplish 4,000 runs in Women's ODIs.
#1
Belinda Clark - 86 innings
One of the most decorated cricketers ever, Australia's Belinda Clark tops this list, having completed 4,000 runs in just 86 innings.
Having last played for the Aussies in 2005, she continues to be the country's leading run-getter in the format with 4,844 runs across 118 games at 47.49.
The tally includes five tons besides 30 half-centuries.
#2
Meg Lanning - 89 innings
In Meg Lanning, we have another former Australian captain on this list. She took 89 innings to complete 4,000 runs in the format.
Lanning finished with 4,602 runs across 103 Women's ODIs, the third-most for an Aussie batter (50s: 21).
Her average of 53.51 is the highest among batters with 1,500-plus runs in the format.
She also owns the most tons in the format (15).
#3
Smriti Mandhana - 95 innings
Mandhana, who took 95 innings to get the mark, led India'ssuccessful chase with an aggressive 41 off 29 balls, including six fours and one six.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the left-handed batter has now raced to 4,001 runs at 44.95 with the help of 29 fifties and nine centuries.
Her tally of nine WODI hundreds is the joint-fourth most for any batter.
#4
Laura Wolvaardt - 96 innings
South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt is the only other batter to accomplish this landmark inside 100 innings. She required 96 outings to register this feat.
Wolvaardt is the highest run-scorer for SA in the format with 4,303 runs in 101 matches at an average of 50.03.
Her tally of 34 fifties and eight tons is also the most for a Proteas batter in WODIs.