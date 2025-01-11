What's the story

India's batting talisman Smriti Mandhana scripted history by becoming the third-fastest player to complete 4,000 runs in Women's ODIs.

She accomplished the feat during the first WODI against Ireland on January 10 in Rajkot.

Mandhana became only the second Indian after Mithali Raj to breach this landmark.

Here we look at the fastest batters to accomplish 4,000 runs in Women's ODIs.