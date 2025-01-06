Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Usman Khawaja six times
The 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy ended with Australia reclaiming the title after a decade, winning the series 3-1.
While the Pat Cummins-led Australia displayed a concerted effort, Jasprit Bumrah emerged as a one-man army for India.
He dismissed Usman Khawaja as many as six times during the series.
Here are the batters who fell to a bowler most often in the 2024/25 BGT.
#1
Usman Khawaja vs Jasprit Bumrah: 6
As mentioned, Khawaja fell to Bumrah a total of six times during the recently-concluded series.
The Aussie opener, who was out of form, looked tentative while facing Bumrah. The latter often trapped him by coming round the wicket.
Notably, Khawaja scored just 33 runs from eight innings off Bumrah at a paltry average of 5.50.
Bumrah was also the highest wicket-taker of the series.
Nathan McSweeney vs Jasprit Bumrah: 4
Nathan McSweeney, who made his debut in the series opener, had similar troubles while facing Bumrah. The Indian seamer didn't let McSweeney settle, which led to his ouster. Overall, the Aussie opener was dismissed four times in six innings by Bumrah.
#3
Rohit Sharma vs Pat Cummins: 4
The sights of Australian captain Cummins trapping his Indian counterpart, Rohit Sharma, made waves throughout the series.
Rohit, who missed the Perth Test, was constantly perturbed by Cummins in Adelaide, Brisbane, and Melbourne.
Notably, Cummins dismissed Rohit four times across six innings, with the latter averaging just 3.75.
Overall, Rohit has now fallen to Cummins eight times across 14 Test innings.
#4
Virat Kohli vs Scott Boland: 4
Scott Boland dismissed Virat Kohli four times across five meetings. The batter managed just 28 runs off 68 balls in this battle.
Meanwhile, Boland's compatriot Todd Murphy (2023) and former England pacer James Anderson (2014) are the only other bowlers to trap Kohli four times in a bilateral Test series.
Overall, Kohli fell to Boland for fifth time in Test cricket.