As mentioned, Khawaja fell to Bumrah a total of six times during the recently-concluded series.

The Aussie opener, who was out of form, looked tentative while facing Bumrah. The latter often trapped him by coming round the wicket.

Notably, Khawaja scored just 33 runs from eight innings off Bumrah at a paltry average of 5.50.

Bumrah was also the highest wicket-taker of the series.