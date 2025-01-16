Temba Bavuma calls for more Test matches for South Africa
What's the story
South African cricket team captain, Temba Bavuma, has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to look into the unequal distribution of Test matches among teams.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, he pointed out that while England played 22 Tests last year, South Africa only played 12.
The plea comes as South Africa gears up for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground.
Captain's performance
Bavuma's stellar form and leadership
Bavuma has been pivotal in South Africa's road to the WTC final, scoring more than 500 runs in his last four Tests alone.
When asked about his form, he said he was happy, "I'm very happy with where my form is at."
He also opened up about his leadership style and the burden of leading the national side.
Championship journey
South Africa's journey to WTC final
Bavuma also acknowledged how important it is to reach the WTC final for South African cricket.
"Yeah, it's massive, man," he said.
He also stressed on wanting more Test matches in South Africa and was disappointed over the two-match series against India that ended in a draw.
"I think England played about 22 Tests last year. We played 12, that's almost 50 percent. So, you know, hopefully, you don't really get those types of disparities," he said.
Upcoming clash
Bavuma's views on upcoming Australia clash
Looking forward to the WTC final against Australia, Bavuma expects a tough yet thrilling contest.
He admitted Australia's potent and experienced bowling attack but was confident of his own side's prowess.
Although some see South Africa as underdogs, Bavuma isn't bothered saying, "We are in the final, that's the only response that I have."
Team strength
Bavuma praises South Africa's pace battery stocks
Bavuma also lauded the depth of South Africa's pace battery stocks, saying, "Definitely. I mean, that's our strength as South African cricket."
He also spoke highly of Keshav Maharaj, calling him "a monster with the ball" and "a match-winner for us as a team."
These remarks highlight Bavuma's faith in his team's bowling prowess ahead of their important match against Australia.