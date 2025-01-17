Aryna Sabalenka attains feat after reaching Australian Open fourth round
What's the story
Top seed Aryna Sabalenka has reached the fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open after defeating Denmark's Clara Tauson.
The 26-year-old Belarusian clinched a hard-fought victory with a scoreline of 7-6(5) 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.
Despite the tough conditions and intense competition, Sabalenka managed to win in just over two hours.
Here are the key stats.
Post-match reflections
Sabalenka reflects on intense match against Tauson
The match, which opened the tournament's sixth day, featured a see-sawing battle with 11 breaks of serve.
Eight of those came in the first set as the two players fought for dominance.
"That was a great battle," Sabalenka said after her victory. "She played unbelievable tennis. It was really tough to play against her today."
Match highlights
Sabalenka's resilience leads to victory in second set
Tauson, ranked 42nd in the world, broke Sabalenka's serve early on but couldn't hold on.
After four breaks from Sabalenka and a tie-break forced by Tauson, the former finally took her opportunity to win the opening set through a powerful forehand.
The second set witnessed similar struggles from both ends until Sabalenka broke in the ninth game and served for the win, clinching her 17th consecutive victory at Melbourne Park.
Information
Sabalenka's 17 straight wins
As per Opta, Sabalenka has become the first player to attain 17 straight women's singles match-wins on hard courts at Grand Slams 2019, when Naomi Osaka attained this feat.
Winning streak
Impressive track record at Melbourne Park
Despite tough competition in all three matches, Sabalenka hasn't lost a set and heads into the tournament's second week with an impressive record.
She now has 30 wins from 31 matches in hard-court Grand Slams since the start of 2023.
In the next round, she will face teenage 14th seed Mirra Andreeva.