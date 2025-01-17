What's the story

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka has reached the fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open after defeating Denmark's Clara Tauson.

The 26-year-old Belarusian clinched a hard-fought victory with a scoreline of 7-6(5) 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.

Despite the tough conditions and intense competition, Sabalenka managed to win in just over two hours.

Here are the key stats.