Australian Open: Jannik Sinner gears up with exhibition match win
What's the story
Tennis men's singles world number one Jannik Sinner is all set to defend his Australian Open title.
The 23-year-old Italian star called his successful 2024 season "amazing," but is now completely focused on the challenges ahead.
Sinner's preparation included an exhibition match win at Melbourne's center court.
He defeated Australia's Alexei Popyrin, ranked 25th in the world, in a grueling contest that ended with scores of 6-4, 7-6 (2).
Career highlights
Sinner reflects on his successful 2024 season
Sinner's 2024 season was nothing short of spectacular. He won his maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open, followed by the US Open and ATP Finals titles.
He also played a pivotal role in Italy's consecutive Davis Cup triumphs.
Despite all this, Sinner is still very humble and looking ahead. "2024 was an amazing season for me, but it has already gone now," he said at a press conference.
Training regimen
Sinner's preparation and confidence for Australian Open
Sinner opted to skip any tune-up events to the year's first Grand Slam, the Australian Open. He will play his first match of 2025.
The young star was happy to be back on the court and stressed on getting used to it.
"In my mind, I know how much work we have put in, which hopefully will give me confidence," Sinner said, detailing his intense training routine ahead of the tournament.
Doping controversy
Sinner faces doping allegations ahead of tournament
As Sinner gears up for the Australian Open, he is also facing doping allegations. He tested positive twice for traces of steroid clostebol in March last year.
The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) initially cleared him after accepting his explanation, which stated that the drug entered his system while his physiotherapist treated a cut.
However, the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed this decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, leaving Sinner's status uncertain as he awaits their verdict.