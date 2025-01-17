What's the story

Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his mixed doubles partner Shuai Zhang progressed to the second round of the 2025 Australian Open.

The Indio-Chinese duo registered a convincing 6-4, 6-4 win over Ivan Dodig and Kristina Mladenovic in Melbourne on Friday.

The match lasted an hour and 12 minutes, marking Bopanna's comeback after an early ouster in the men's doubles.