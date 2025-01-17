What's the story

Former Australian cricket team captain Ashleigh Gardner has etched her name in history books by becoming the first-ever player to score a century batting at No. 6 in Women's One Day Internationals (WODIs).

The veteran all-rounder achieved the milestone during the third WODI against England at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart .

Gardner's 102-run knock helped Australia beat England as this was her maiden hundred in the format.