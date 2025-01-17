Ashleigh Gardner creates history with maiden WODI century
Former Australian cricket team captain Ashleigh Gardner has etched her name in history books by becoming the first-ever player to score a century batting at No. 6 in Women's One Day Internationals (WODIs).
The veteran all-rounder achieved the milestone during the third WODI against England at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart .
Gardner's 102-run knock helped Australia beat England as this was her maiden hundred in the format.
Match-winning performance
Gardner's century steers Australia to victory
Gardner walked in when Australia was reeling at 59/4.
She then stitched a 95-run and a 103-run partnership with Beth Mooney (50) and Tahlia McGrath (55), respectively.
This propelled Australia to a mammoth 308/8 in their 50 overs.
As England were folded for just 222 in reply, Australia won the duel by 86 runs to script a 3-0 whitewash.
Notably, Gardner went wicket-less in the game.
Record-breaking
Gardner surpasses previous record holders
Before Gardner's feat, the highest score from a No. 6 position in WODIs was held by Fatima Sana of Pakistan and Alex Blackwell of New Zealand, both having scored 90 runs.
Gardner, who recently completed 100 WODI wickets, has now surpassed this record with her century.
This achievement further cements her status as a key player in the Australian Women's cricket team.
Career
Over 100 wickets, 1,200-plus runs in WODIs
Gardner smashed eight fours and a solitary maximum en route to her run-a-ball 102.
As per ESPNcricinfo, this knock took her tally to 1,270 runs across 77 WODIs at 28.86.
Her strike rate is a brilliant 107.17 as she owns seven fifties besides a ton.
375 of her runs have come against England at 28.84. With the ball, she has claimed 101 wickets in the format at 21.18.
Post-match reflections
Gardner reflects on her historic century
Following her historic century, Gardner was over the moon and revealed what her game plan was during the match.
She stressed on playing each ball on its merit, which eventually paid off.
Although she felt good in patches, she confessed to getting caught in over hitting at times and had to return to basics more often than not.