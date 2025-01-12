What's the story

Australia have taken an early lead in the Women's Ashes, having won the ODI series opener by four wickets.

The win was largely set up by Ashleigh Gardner's all-round performance and Alyssa Healy's half-century.

England were folded for 204 runs in 43.1 overs at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney. Gardner claimed 3/19 in 6.1 overs.

In response, Australia won the contest by 4 wickets. Garnder scored an unbeaten 42 from 44 balls.

Garnder attained a massive bowling milestone in WODIs.