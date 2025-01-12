Ashleigh Gardner becomes sixth Australian bowler with 100 WODI scalps
What's the story
Australia have taken an early lead in the Women's Ashes, having won the ODI series opener by four wickets.
The win was largely set up by Ashleigh Gardner's all-round performance and Alyssa Healy's half-century.
England were folded for 204 runs in 43.1 overs at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney. Gardner claimed 3/19 in 6.1 overs.
In response, Australia won the contest by 4 wickets. Garnder scored an unbeaten 42 from 44 balls.
Garnder attained a massive bowling milestone in WODIs.
Stats
Gardner completes 100 WODI wickets
Playing her 75th match in Women's ODIs, Garnder has raced to 100 scalps at 20.75.
She has become the 6th Australian cricketer to take 100 scalps in WODIs. She joined CL Fitzpatrick (180), Ellyse Perry (166), LC Sthalekar (146), Jess Jonassen (141) and Megan Schutt (131).
As per ESPNcricinfo, she owns 21 scalps in 14 matches against England Women at an average of 18.66.
Meanwhile, her unbeaten 41 took her to 1,166 runs at 26.76. She averages 24.63 against England.
Missed chances
England's missed opportunities in Women's Ashes opener
England had a fleeting chance to break Australia's seemingly easy run-chase.
However, Alice Capsey's dropped catch off Perry wasn't too costly as Lauren Bell sent the mighty Australian all-rounder back for just 14 runs.
Sophie Ecclestone also dropped Gardner at mid-off, a blunder that could have turned the game had Gardner been out on 31 with Australia needing 22 more runs for victory.
Match decider
Gardner's unbeaten 42 seals victory for Australia
Despite the missed catches, Gardner remained unbeaten on 42. She and Alana King overcame the deficit with 11.1 overs remaining.
Both also did well with the ball, taking three wickets for 19 runs and two wickets for 35 runs respectively.
This came after seamers Kim Garth and Megan Schutt successfully contained England's shaky start.
Player insights
Gardner reflects on performance and upcoming challenges
Gardner is pleased to start well in the series against ENG Women.
"I've taken a lot of confidence out of what I was able to do in the New Zealand series," Gardner said after the match.
"To contribute with both bat and ball was something that I wanted to do to start the series off well and take some confidence into the back end of this series. We know that there's a long way to go in this Ashes series."
Comeback boost
Healy's comeback boosts Australia's confidence
Healy made a strong return from a knee injury, scoring a 78-ball 70 and taking up her wicketkeeping duties for the first time since mid-November.
This was her 19th WODI fifty.
Gardner lauded Healy's performance, saying it will boost her confidence.
"She's going to take a lot of confidence out of today," Gardner said about Healy. "Even just watching the way that she was batting through that New Zealand series, she was striking the ball really well."