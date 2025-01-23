What's the story

Former Indian wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik has expressed concern over spinner Varun Chakravarthy's exclusion from India's 15-member squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, this comes after Chakravarthy's brilliant performance in the first T20I match against England on Wednesday, where he took three wickets.

Notably, Karthik had earlier urged selectors to consider Chakravarthy for the tournament owing to his phenomenal domestic record.

Here's what Karthik had to say.