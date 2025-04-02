IPL 2025, Sai Kishore impresses with 2/22 versus RCB: Stats
What's the story
Gujarat Titans spinner Sai Kishore got the key scalps of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jitesh Sharma and Krunal Pandya in match number 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Wednesday.
The match being held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, saw RCB get reduced to 42/4 before Jitesh walked in.
He smashed a brisk 21-ball 33. After his dismissal, Krunal was out early.
Happenings
A solid effort from Jitesh before Kishore gets him
RCB needed a partnership and Jitesh provided the side just that with some smart batting on display.
He shared a 52-run stand alongside Liam Livingstone in 6.2 overs.
His knock was studded with five fours and a six (SR: 157.14).
In the 13th over, Kishore got Jitesh's scalp. The latter danced down the track looking for a big shot and was caught out.
Do you know?
Kishore has dismissed Jitesh twice in IPL
As per ESPNcricinfo, across two innings, Jitesh has faced 8 balls bowled by Kishore in the IPL. He has scored 12 runs at 6 with his strike rate reading 150. Kishore has bagged Jitesh's wicket on both occasions.
Information
Krunal comes in and departs quickly
In the middle of an excellent spell, a carrom ball which straightened, did Krunal in. The southpaw did not pick the ball and closed the bat face to work it into the leg-side. He ended up being caught by the bowler.
Wickets
Kishore races to 86 scalps in T20s
Kishore finished with 2/22 from his 4 overs. He bowled 11 dot balls.
In 13 IPL matches, Kishore now owns 19 wickets at 18.26. His economy rate is 8.06.
Overall in T20s, he has claimed 86 scalps from 73 matches at 18.27. His economy rate is 5.98.
He has claimed three four-fers in the 20-over format.