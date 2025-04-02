What's the story

Gujarat Titans spinner Sai Kishore got the key scalps of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jitesh Sharma and Krunal Pandya in match number 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Wednesday.

The match being held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, saw RCB get reduced to 42/4 before Jitesh walked in.

He smashed a brisk 21-ball 33. After his dismissal, Krunal was out early.