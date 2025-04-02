BCCI releases schedule of Team India's 2025-26 home season: Details
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the schedule for the 2025-26 home international season.
The season will begin with a two-match Test series against West Indies, followed by another series against South Africa.
A major highlight of this season is that Guwahati will host its first-ever Test match, becoming the 30th venue in India to do so.
Season opener
Test series against West Indies and South Africa
The 2025-26 home season will start with a two-match Test series against the West Indies.
The matches will be played in Ahmedabad (October 2-6) and Kolkata (October 10-14).
India will then host South Africa for another Test series a month later.
The first match of the series will be played in Delhi (November 14-18) while the second match will be played in Guwahati (November 22-26).
Limited overs matches
ODI and T20I series against South Africa
After the Test series, India will take on South Africa in three ODIs and five T20Is.
The ODIs will be played in Ranchi (November 30), Raipur (December 3), and Visakhapatnam (December 6). They will be day-night matches starting at 1:30pm IST.
The T20I series will begin in Cuttack (December 9) and will be followed by matches in Mullanpur (December 11), Dharamsala (December 14), Lucknow (December 17), and Ahmedabad (December 19).
Additional event
India's Women's ODI World Cup hosting
Apart from the men's bilateral series, India will also host the ICC Women's ODI World Cup in this home season.
The prestigious tournament will be another major event in India's cricketing calendar for 2025-26, further emphasizing the country's commitment to promoting women's cricket on an international stage.
The BCCI's announcement of these fixtures underlines its efforts in hosting major cricketing events and promoting both men's and women's formats of the game.
