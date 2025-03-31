IPL 2025, LSG vs PBKS: Presenting key player battles
Lucknow Super Giants are set to host Punjab Kings in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Ekana Cricket Stadium will host the clash on April 1.
LSG have won and lost a match each so far, while the Kings are coming off a victory in their only encounter.
The impending encounter will see quite a few player battles. Here are a few.
Rishabh Pant vs Yuzvendra Chahal
Rishabh Pant, who became IPL's most expensive player after being auctioned for ₹27 crore last year, is keen to prove himself. He has endured a modest run so far.
As per ESPNcricinfo, PBKS leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed Pant thrice in only 13 IPL innings. However, Pant excels here in terms of strike-rate (140.67).
Notably, Chahal remains the only player with 200-plus IPL wickets.
Pant vs Glenn Maxwell
Interestingly, Glenn Maxwell has dismissed Pant twice in a span of 12 deliveries. And Pant has scored just 11 runs in this battle. The PBKS part-time spinner could do the job again.
Nicholas Pooran vs Arshdeep Singh
Despite Pant's lackluster starts, LSG have been bolstered by blistering knocks from Nicholas Pooran.
The Caribbean dasher has hammered 75(30) and 70(26) in LSG's two encounters so far.
He can be stopped by Arshdeep Singh, who has dismissed him once in three IPL innings. However, Pooran has a strike-rate of 172.00 against the left-arm seamer.
Glenn Maxwell vs Shardul Thakur
Maxwell, the batter, has been in a downward spiral of late. He recorded a golden duck in PBKS's only match, against Guajrat Titans.
However, the Aussie batter can single-handedly win matches with the bat.
Shardul Thakur, who took four wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad, has dismissed Maxwell twice in four innings. The latter strikes at just 115.78 against Thakur.