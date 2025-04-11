IPL 2025: Mentor Kevin Pietersen urges DC to stay grounded
What's the story
Delhi Capitals (DC) mentor Kevin Pietersen has asked his team to stay grounded despite their four-match winning streak in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League.
The reminder came after DC's impressive six-wicket victory over hosts Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Pietersen acknowledged the team's current success but emphasized the importance of maintaining focus as they approach the crucial phase of the group stage.
Cautionary note
Pietersen's reminder: IPL is a marathon, not a sprint
Pietersen took to X to express his opinion on the team's performance and upcoming challenges.
He wrote, "Quick reminder - the IPL is a marathon and not a sprint."
He added, "Whilst it's so good that we're playing like we are, all of us know that the biggest games are in May! It really is so nice to be winning for our @DelhiCapitals supporters though."
Star performers
KL Rahul and Vippi shine in DC's latest victory
The latest win for Delhi Capitals came on the back of a brilliant innings by KL Rahul.
He scored an unbeaten 93 off 53 balls, after his previous innings of 77 against Chennai.
Along with Tristan Stubbs, who scored 38 not out, he stitched an unbroken partnership of 111 runs that took DC to their 164-run target with utmost ease.
Standout performance
Young wrist spinner Vippi shines in the match
Pietersen also emphasized the performance of 21-year-old wrist spinner Vipraj Nigam, fondly called "Vippi."
He, along with Kuldeep Yadav, shared four wickets for just 35 runs, dismantling RCB's middle-order.
This brilliant spell from Nigam contributed massively to DC's win and earned him special mention from Pietersen.
Match recap
RCB's innings falters after explosive start
Meanwhile, RCB's innings got off to a fiery start thanks to Phil Salt's explosive 37 off just 17 balls, which includes a 30-run over off Mitchell Starc.
But a bizarre run-out for Salt and a spin-induced collapse derailed their innings.
Tim David's unbeaten contribution of 37 runs helped them regain some respectability but wasn't enough to clinch the win against DC.