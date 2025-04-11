What's the story

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) regular captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season with a hairline fracture in his elbow.

The injury was sustained during a match against Rajasthan Royals earlier in the season.

Following Gaikwad's exit from the tournament, MS Dhoni will now take charge of leading the team.