Ruturaj Gaikwad shares heartfelt message for 'young' MS Dhoni
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) regular captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season with a hairline fracture in his elbow.
The injury was sustained during a match against Rajasthan Royals earlier in the season.
Following Gaikwad's exit from the tournament, MS Dhoni will now take charge of leading the team.
Player's statement
Gaikwad expresses disappointment over injury
Expressing his disappointment, Gaikwad said, "I am really gutted to miss the rest of the IPL due to an unfortunate elbow injury."
He thanked fans for their support and expressed his commitment to backing the team from the sidelines.
"Yes, it's been a challenging season, but we've got a young wicketkeeper leading the team now," he added.
Coach's comments
CSK's head coach confirms Gaikwad's injury details
CSK's head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed Gaikwad's injury details and the impact on the team.
"He got hit in Guwahati. He's been operating with an amount of pain," Fleming stated.
After inconclusive X-ray results, an MRI revealed a fracture in Gaikwad's elbow.
"We appreciate the efforts that he's gone to in terms of trying to play but unfortunately he'd be out of the tournament from now," Fleming added.
Team's new captain
MS Dhoni to lead CSK
Meanwhile, Fleming on Thursday confirmed reappointment as CSK captain.
"We have former captain MS Dhoni, who will take over as captain for the remainder of the IPL," Fleming said.
"He had no hesitation to step up and help guide us out of this if we can."
Dhoni indeed has a tough job at hands as CSK have lost four matches in a row after clinching their opener.