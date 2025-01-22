What's the story

Maharashtra have announced their team for the upcoming 2024-25 Ranji Trophy match against Baroda.

The game will be played on Thursday, January 23 at the Golf Club Ground in Nasik.

Notably, Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the team in this crucial championship match.

Additionally, the squad features prominent players such as Siddhesh Veer, Pavan Shah, Yash Kshirsagar, and Siddharth Mhatre among others.