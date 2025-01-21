Eden Gardens, Kolkata: Pitch report, T20I stats, and more
What's the story
India, the reigning T20 World champions, are gearing up to host England in a five-match T20I series.
The series will begin on January 22, with the first match being played at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.
The venue boasts of a rich history of T20I records that could play a part in the outcome of the upcoming game.
Have a look at Eden Garden's T20I history.
Pitch conditions
Eden Gardens pitch report
The pitch at Eden Gardens is known to be batting-friendly, offering good bounce and pace. It is conducive to high-scoring games, especially in white-ball cricket.
Fast bowlers garner swing early on, and the wicket aids spinners throughout the match.
The well-maintained outfield allows for easy boundary hits, potentially influencing the toss decision in the upcoming India-England T20I.
Scoring trends
What is the average first-innings score here?
The average first-innings score at the iconic Eden Gardens is 143, while chasing here could be tricky. This indicates that teams batting first might have a slight edge.
In 11 total encounters here, teams batting first have won five, and those chasing have won six games.
It is worth noting that the average runs per over here is 7.64.
Team achievements
Team records at Eden Gardens in T20Is
Notably, the highest team total at Eden Gardens in a T20I match was set by Pakistan, who scored 201/5 against Bangladesh in 2016.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh's 70 against New Zealand in 2016 remains the lowest team total.
Notably, India hold the record for posting the highest-ever run-chase at this venue in T20I history. They chased down 158 against the West Indies in 2022.
Personal feats
Individual records at Eden Gardens in T20Is
Virat Kohli has scored the most runs for India at Eden Gardens in T20Is (139). Rohit Sharma is just behind Kohli with 138 runs.
Meanwhile, Marlon Samuels's 85* against England is the highest individual score in a T20I at this venue.
Among bowlers, Harshal Patel has taken the most wickets (7), while Mustafizur Rahman is the only bowler with a five-wicket haul.